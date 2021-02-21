UPDATED: 6 inches of snow falls in Sioux City; snow emergencies declared

SIOUX CITY -- Six inches of snow fell in Sioux City on Sunday, and 6.5 inches fell in South Sioux City, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow emergencies were declared in both communities. In South Sioux City, the snow emergency began at 7 p.m. Sunday, and in Sioux City, it will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. The snow emergencies prohibit parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on emergency snow route streets, which are marked with signage.

Also, in both communities, vehicles should park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days during the snow emergency, and on the odd side of the street on odd days. Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.

The emergency snow route map for Sioux City can be found at www.sioux-city.org/snowmaps.

Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, 8 inches of snow were reported in Battle Creek, with 6.5 inches in Odebolt, 6 inches in Ida Grove, 4.8 to 5 inches in Cherokee, 3.9 inches in Hospers, and 2.2 inches in Hull, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.