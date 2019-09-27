SIOUX CITY -- All three KFC locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City are closed, at least temporarily, as of Friday.
According to signs posted in the KFC locations along Hamilton Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City and Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City, the restaurants are closed "temporarily."
No explanation was given for the closures, and it is not known when they will reopen. Sioux City's Gordon Drive KFC location closed last year.
KFC corporate offices could not be immediately reached for comment.
