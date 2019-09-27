{{featured_button_text}}
KFC Hamilton

The KFC location at 1500 Hamilton Blvd. has closed "temporarily," according to a note posted in the restaurant's door. The note does not give a reason for the closure. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- All three KFC locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City are closed, at least temporarily, as of Friday. 

According to signs posted in the KFC locations along Hamilton Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City and Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City, the restaurants are closed "temporarily." 

No explanation was given for the closures, and it is not known when they will reopen. Sioux City's Gordon Drive KFC location closed last year. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

KFC corporate offices could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments