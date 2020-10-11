UPDATED: Anthon field fire contained, no homes damaged

ANTHON, Iowa -- An uncertain number of acres of farmland were scorched Sunday afternoon in a rapidly-spreading field fire west of Anthon.
Rebecca Socknat, Woodbury County Emergency Management coordinator, said the fire began in a field near the intersection of County Road D38 and Lucas Avenue, just west of Anthon, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. Socknat did not know the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire. In a Facebook post later Sunday evening, Woodbury County Emergency Management reported that no family dwellings were damaged, and crews had contained the fire but were continuing to monitor hot spots.
Multiple area fire crews and emergency management agencies were deployed to the fire. Farmers assisted by blading farmland near the fire, in an effort to create a firebreak, and privately-owned water tankers and other equipment assisted on scene.
The flames did damage several fields, pieces of farm equipment and utility poles; a passing trucker west of Anthon reported in the afternoon that a semi truck had been claimed by the fire.
The fire spread aggressively and reportedly crossed roadways at various places. 220th Street heading east from Knox Avenue, near the fire's epicenter, was shut down Sunday afternoon as a safety precaution.
Power was shut off in the area of 210th Street and Lee Avenue, which Socknat said was due to the winds and possible fire damage to utility poles. The number of individuals left without power was not known; Woodbury County Emergency Management reported in the evening that crews were working to replace the poles and restore power.
The Anthon fire was not the only grass fire reported in the area Sunday. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported field fires three miles north of Hawarden, into South Dakota, and requested the aid of tractors and discs to create a firebreak there. Travelers were advised not to enter South Dakota from Hawarden's north bridge due to reduced visibility from the smoke.
High winds and dry conditions left Northwest Iowa in "very high fire danger" Sunday, said Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Especially in the fall, October, November, the fuels or the plant life that's out there, dries out and becomes more flammable essentially," Weisser said. "And so, as that gets really dry, and you increase the winds and lower the relative humidity, those create conditions where fires start a little more easily and can spread more quickly."
Wind gusts reached as high as 45 miles per hour in much of the area Sunday, with sustained winds of roughly 30 miles per hour.
A band of showers and storms is possible in the region Sunday evening, though Weisser said the rainfall won't put much of a dent in the prevailing dry conditions.
"With as dry as we've been for the last couple of months, that's not going to be enough to change anything," he said. "It'll dampen things a little bit, but we're looking a dry pattern the rest of the week after this moves through."
