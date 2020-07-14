You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Authorities respond to possible drowning at Woodbury County park
UPDATED: Authorities respond to possible drowning at Woodbury County park

Little Sioux County Park beach

The beach at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Iowa, is shown.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Emergency officials responded to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville, on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were dispatched to the park, according to a sheriff's office news release. Other people at the park had pulled a 12-year-old boy from the water.

CPR was started, and the victim was later transported to Mercy One by Wings One, according to the news release. The victim's condition is unknown at this time, and his name is not being released until the investigation is completed.

The beach at Little Sioux Park is not staffed with lifeguards.

Two public swimming beaches are part of the Woodbury County parks system. In the other one at Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa, a 46-year-old woman drowned in early June.

