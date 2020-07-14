UPDATED: Authorities respond to possible drowning at Woodbury County park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Emergency officials responded to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville, on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were dispatched to the park, according to a sheriff's office news release. Other people at the park had pulled a 12-year-old boy from the water.

CPR was started, and the victim was later transported to Mercy One by Wings One, according to the news release. The victim's condition is unknown at this time, and his name is not being released until the investigation is completed.

The beach at Little Sioux Park is not staffed with lifeguards.

Two public swimming beaches are part of the Woodbury County parks system. In the other one at Brown's Lake near Salix, Iowa, a 46-year-old woman drowned in early June.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.