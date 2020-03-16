UPDATED: Briar Cliff postpones commencement over coronavirus warnings

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University on Monday indefinitely postponed its commencement ceremony due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The annual graduation ceremony for the private Sioux City school had been scheduled for May 10 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Briar Cliff said it postponed commencement as a result of public health recommendations that no public gatherings of 50 or more people be held within the next 60 days. The college's week of commencement events had been scheduled to start May 5. New dates have not yet been set.

The college on Monday also elaborated on its previously announced plans to suspend in-person instruction for the rest of the spring semester. Students and instructors will begin online classes on March 23.

Briar Cliff students may remain in their on campus housing or return home to complete their courses. Residence halls and dining services also will stay open.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Woodbury County, as of Monday.

The University of South Dakota and five other public schools in the state also will switch to online classes, beginning March 23, the state Board of Regents announced Monday. In-person instruction is expected to resume April 6.