UPDATED: Coronavirus case confirmed in Crofton, Nebraska; first in Siouxland

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Northeast Nebraska health officials have confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Siouxland.

The patient is a Crofton High School student, the school district said in a Facebook post. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday night the patient had been transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Schools in Crofton, Hartington and Newcastle announced they would temporarily close due to a potential exposure of the COVID19 virus.

The North Central District Health Department said the patient started experiencing symptoms on March 5. The district identified three potential exposure events in the community. They included two games at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5 -- the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs Weeping Water game at 9 a.m. and Crofton vs Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur game at 7 p.m. Both games were played at Lincoln North Star High School and the potential exposure occurred in the general fan seating area for Crofton and Hartington Cedar Catholic, respectively.

The third potential exposure event was the Crofton Elementary 4-6 grade students and staff who attended classes on March 10.