UPDATED: Coronavirus case reported in Crofton, Nebraska; first in Siouxland
UPDATED: Coronavirus case reported in Crofton, Nebraska; first in Siouxland

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

CROFTON, Neb. — The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Siouxland is a Crofton High School student who attended two games at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament last week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday night the patient had been transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Schools in Crofton, Hartington and Newcastle temporarily closed due to the potential exposure of the COVID19 virus.

The North Central District Health Department said the Crofton student started experiencing symptoms on March 5. Officials identified three potential exposure events in the community, including two games at the state tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

The student was seated in the stands at the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs Weeping Water game that began at 9 a.m. and the Crofton vs Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur game that started at 7 p.m. Both games were played at Lincoln North Star High School.

The third potential exposure occurred on Tuesday at Crofton Elementary School. Health officials cited students and staff in grades 4-6 who attended classes that day.

Crofton public schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday and will also cancel all school activities due to the potential COVID19 exposure.

Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and Holy Trinity Elementary School in Hartington also will be closed through Friday. Hartington-Newcastle public schools called off classes for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tags

