UPDATED: Coronavirus case reported in Crofton, Nebraska; first in Siouxland

CROFTON, Neb. — The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Siouxland is a Crofton High School student who attended two games at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament last week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday night the patient had been transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Schools in Crofton, Hartington and Newcastle temporarily closed due to the potential exposure of the COVID19 virus.

The North Central District Health Department said the Crofton student started experiencing symptoms on March 5. Officials identified three potential exposure events in the community, including two games at the state tournament in Lincoln on March 5.

The student was seated in the stands at the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs Weeping Water game that began at 9 a.m. and the Crofton vs Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur game that started at 7 p.m. Both games were played at Lincoln North Star High School.

The third potential exposure occurred on Tuesday at Crofton Elementary School. Health officials cited students and staff in grades 4-6 who attended classes that day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}