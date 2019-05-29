DAKOTA DUNES -- A swollen Missouri River has Dakota Dunes residents bracing for more flooding that would rival the high water that briefly forced the evacuation of over 260 households in March.
A notice from the planned community posted online Tuesday night suggested more evacuations are not out of the question this week.
"With these elevations being so close to the top of our protection, low lying property owners would be wise to prepare your property so you can evacuate on short notice," the notice read.
Dunes residents have also been asked to minimize water and sanitary sewer use during this period to help "preserve water and sewer utility."
The rising fears come as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released more water from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, due to heavy upstream rainfall in recent days. The corps increased releases at Gavins Point by 5,000 cubic feet per second, to 70,000 cfs on Wednesday.
The corps announced Wednesday morning that releases likely will be raised to 75,000 cfs Saturday morning.
"We will reassess that later today to see if that is necessary, but we probably will, in all likelihood," John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a conference call with media and government officials.
Remus said releases would remain at 75,000 cfs for the foreseeable future, and the corps would continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary adjustments in Gavins Point releases.
"I don't think it will be less. I hope it won't be significantly more," he said.
The Missouri is forecast to crest at 29.4 feet Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. In March, the river swelled to above 30 feet.
Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley told the Journal the community has been watching the river forecast closely and preparing for flooding in low-lying areas.
"We would expect a situation that we had in March, and we have protective measures in place to try to manage that," Dooley said. There is a sandbag structure in one of the town's low-lying areas, storm sewers have been plugged and pumps are set up.
In South Sioux City, the riverfront Scenic Park Campground is facing flooding, particularly in the lower-lying, east portion of the campgrounds. Parks Director Gene Maffit said 44 of the campground's 135 campsites are flooded, while the other 91 spots remained open.
Some of the soccer fields in South Sioux City's soccer complex could also be under water.
"Other than that it's not really going to affect us a lot," Maffit said.
Corps officials said rainfall in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota that normally see 1-1.5 inches of rain in late May have received 6-8 inches in the past two weeks. With soil in those areas already saturated from a wet March and April, most of the rain is running into Missouri River tributaries and making its way to reservoirs like Gavins Point rather than soaking in.
Runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City during the three-month period of March through May has reached 26.3 million acre-feet, the highest total for that period since record keeping began in the late 1800s. May runoff is currently at 7.2 MAF, second only to 9.2 MAF in 2011. Normal runoff for a year is 25 MAF.
"There's just a tremendous amount of rain that has fallen and run off," said Kevin Grode, team leader of the corps' Reservoir Regulation Division.
Other parts of the tri-state region also are facing flood threats as heavy rains swelled nearby rivers and creeks. Here is a roundup based on data from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:
Big Sioux River, Hawarden
Near Hawarden, the Big Sioux River crested at 30.83 feet early Wednesday morning. The river is currently in major flood stage and will remain there until Saturday, when it is expected to drop to moderate flood stage.
At the current river depth, Highway 10 is expected to begin flooding, some farm houses on the South Dakota side of the river could be isolated by high water and South Dakota Highway 46 could flood, as well as agricultural flooding on the South Dakota side.
Big Sioux River, Akron
At Akron, the Big Sioux is expected to crest at 21.8 feet deep early Thursday morning. The river depth was 21.33 feet Wednesday morning.
The current river depth could leave Highway 48 flooded, as well as rural roads in the area, farm houses and thousands of acres of farmland. Farm levees will likely be over-topped in some areas.
Floyd River, Alton
At Alton, the Floyd River crested at 12.89 feet Tuesday night. The river is expected to drop below flood stage by Wednesday night.
With this level of river depth, flooding could begin to affect lower lying farmland along the river.
Big Sioux River, Sioux City
The Big Sioux River at Sioux City is expected to crest at 30.6 feet in the wee hours Friday morning. The river was at 29.09 feet Wednesday morning.
The river is below flood stage and isn't expected to reach flood stage.
Ocheyedan River, Spencer
The Ocheyedan River has been hovering around the level of major flood stage since Tuesday morning. Major flood stage begins at 10.5 feet, and the river hit that level Wednesday. It is expected to decline from there, dropping below flood stage by Saturday.
At the current level, major agricultural flooding begins and some county roads are expected to be flooded.
Little Sioux River, Spencer
The Little Sioux River at Spencer crested at 13.85 feet Tuesday night, and river levels have begun to fall. Currently the river is in minor flood stage, just below moderate flood stage.
At current river levels, minor flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural land is anticipated.
Little Sioux River, Milford
Near Milford, the Little Sioux River is in moderate flood stage. As of Wednesday morning, the river was hovering just below 15.3 feet.
The river is expected to drop back below flood stage by the morning of June 3.
At current river levels, significant areas of pasture and other farm lands could begin flooding.
Little Sioux River, Cherokee
At Cherokee, the Little Sioux River has been in minor flood stage since Monday and is expected to remain for the next several days. The river was 18.66 feet deep as of Wednesday morning.
At that river depth, city park is expected to begin flooding on the south bank of the river and lowland flooding could begin.
Rock River, Rock Rapids
At Rock Rapids, the Rock River crested at 17.68 feet deep Monday night before dropping to 14.94 feet Wednesday morning. Currently the river is in minor flood stage and is expected to drop below flood stage by Thursday night.
At current river levels, the lower banks on the left side of the river is expected to begin flooding.
Rock River, Rock Valley
At Rock Valley, the Rock River crested at 17.94 feet Tuesday morning before declining to 16.14 feet as of Wednesday morning. The river is expected to drop below flood stage Wednesday evening.
At current river depth, significant amounts of agricultural lands are expected to flood, and some rural roads are threatened by high water.
Journal reporter Nick Hytrek contributed to this report.