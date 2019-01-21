STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A man and his 8-year old son died, and his two other children were hospitalized, after a vehicle went through the ice Sunday night in Storm Lake.
At approximately 5:42 p.m., the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office received a report of the incident.
The Sheriff's Office, the Storm Lake Police Department and the Storm Lake Fire Department responded, went onto the ice, located an adult and three small children, and brought them to shore. A Buena Vista Regional Medical Center ambulance transported them to a hospital, where the man and his son were pronounced dead. His two other children, girls ages 9 and 5, were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Buena Vista County Sheriff Kory Elston told the Associated Press that their prospects for surviving "look positive."
The family came to Storm Lake to play at an indoor waterpark Sunday afternoon, Elston said.
He said investigators don't yet know why the man decided to drive out on to the nearby lake after leaving. The car was seen driving slowly before it became submerged in the freezing water, a quarter-mile or farther from shore.
Elston says rescuers found the wet children on the ice, and the father was in the water. Rescuers used sleds to get the family to the shore.
The family is not being identified at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.