UPDATED: DNR sues Sioux City over years of wastewater treatment violations; city faces hefty penalties

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa environmental regulators are seeking what could add up to millions of dollars in penalties from the City of Sioux City for repeated violations at the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also is seeking injunctions enjoining the plant from future violations and requiring the city to meet compliance requirements contained in its state wastewater treatment permit. The DNR is asking a judge to assess penalties of $5,000 per day for hundreds of days on which the violations occurred.

A lawsuit filed Friday lists numerous violations dating back to March 2012 and including a three-year scheme in which two former plant supervisors manipulated water sample test results to ensure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met environmental requirements. It also said that the city declined to fix problems at the plant because doing so would have exposed the city's dishonesty to the DNR about the effectiveness of its operations.

The city also received a substantial economic benefit from inadequately treating wastewater, while attracting new industries and delaying capital investments in the facility, the lawsuit said.

"The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees' actions," Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a press release Friday after the lawsuit was filed in Woodbury County District Court.

According to the lawsuit, as early as 2012, plant officials knew the facility could not consistently disinfect the millions of gallons of wastewater each day.

The city has and continues to address the issues that have led to violations, said Guy Cook, a Des Moines attorney representing the city.

"The city has been working diligently to address and make improvements to the wastewater treatment facility," Cook said. "That effort is ongoing and substantial. The city staff has worked cooperatively with the DNR."

Built in 1961, the 28.73 million gallon-per-day plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd. accepts industrial, commercial and residential wastewater from Sioux City. The city also accepts wastewater from Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

From 2012 through April 2015, former plant superintendent Jay Niday and shift supervisor Patrick Schwarte manipulated chlorine levels to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards when wastewater samples were tested. The two would raise chlorine levels added to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken, producing test samples showing plant discharges met federal limits for levels of fecal coliform and E. coli before they were discharged into the Missouri River.

Once the samples were taken, chlorine added to the wastewater was reduced to minimal levels, leading to the discharge of water containing high levels of E. coli and potentially endangering public health and fish and water organisms.

During that time, the lawsuit said, the city was touting the effectiveness of the plant's system in an attempt to convince the DNR to grant a higher rating so the city could increase its treatment capacity in order to recruit more businesses and industries producing high-strength wastewater. The DNR trusts municipalities to self-report its test results and inform regulators of any noncompliance.

"Cheating on required environmental tests gave the city an unfair advantage in this competition to attract business and industry among other municipalities," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says the city concealed problems with the disinfection process from the DNR beginning in 2011, and by May 1, 2012, had notified an engineering firm that the system could not meet E. coli treatment levels. Engineers advised the city to conduct additional testing and submit it to the firm, but the city never provided the data. The city also did not seek a contract to replace or upgrade faulty systems, actions that would have cost millions of dollars and required DNR approval, a process that would have revealed the city's deception to the state and endangered its ability to increase capacity and attract new business.

The engineering firm in 2013 sent the city a draft master plan in which it said the plant was unable to provide adequate disinfection and also included recommendations for treatment alternatives. The city instructed the firm not to finalize the plan and began using a different firm.

In April 2015, a plant employee tipped off the DNR to Niday and Schwarte's actions. The city fired the two in June 2015, and both surrendered their state wastewater licenses.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigation ensued, resulting in criminal charges against Niday and Schwarte. Both pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. Niday was sentenced in April to three months in prison with two years of supervised release to follow and fined $6,000. Schwarte was sentenced in November 2020 to two years' probation and a $5,000 fine.

Niday's attorney said at sentencing he did not know the motive for Niday's actions, but he did not profit financially.

Cook, the city's attorney, on Friday reiterated the city's position that Niday and Schwarte acted on their own and were not directed by city department heads or other top officials. Friday's lawsuit does not implicate any other city workers or administrators by name, though it said at least four other plant workers said Niday and Schwarte directed them to manipulate the chemical levels.

"This conduct was rogue conduct by Mr. Niday and Mr. Schwarte," Cook said.

The DNR had put its case against the city on hold while federal authorities investigated the allegations and prosecuted Niday and Schwarte.

The attorney general's office is not conducting its own criminal investigation, spokesman Lynn Hicks said.

"There's been no referral to our office for criminal charges," Hicks said.

An EPA official would not comment on whether its investigation has concluded and referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. A U.S. Attorney's spokesman said Friday he had been unable to confirm the investigation's status.

The DNR lawsuit also is seeking penalties for a number of other wastewater violations. The DNR said that the city exceeded ammonia concentration limits on several occasions in 2018 and 2019, resulting in the DNR issuing a compliance schedule requiring the city to meet more stringent ammonia limits by April 1, 2025.

The city also exceeded daily maximum total residual chlorine, or TRC, concentration limits and daily maximum TRC mass limits in 2017, 2018 and several months in 2019. Again, the DNR has issued a compliance schedule requiring the city to meet stricter TRC limits by Dec. 1, 2023. The DNR says the city continues to have difficulty meeting those TRC limits and exceeded them in March, May and June of 2021.

