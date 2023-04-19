NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A dog believed to have died in a fire that destroyed a home and severely damaged another in North Sioux City Tuesday night was later found alive. Two people were also injured.

At 11:13 p.m., North Sioux City firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 801 Campbell St. Reports indicated that a single-family home had exploded with flames coming through the roof, according to a statement from the North Sioux City Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home completely involved with fire.

"Everyone was out of the home, however, two people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries and later released," the statement said.

The family's dog was not found and was presumed dead. When emergency personnel revisited the scene late Wednesday morning, a police officer heard the dog barking in the basement. The dog appeared to be OK, fire chief Bill Pappas said.

The fire spread to a neighboring home, causing severe damage. The occupants are being assisted by the Siouxland Red Cross, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Sergeant Bluff Fire Department provided mutual aid to the North Sioux City Fire Department. The Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Emergency Management also responded.