UPDATED: Feenstra misses inauguration due to daughter's basketball senior night at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Iowa 4th district Rep. Randy Feenstra was back home in Northwest Iowa Wednesday as Joe Biden took the oath of office as president Wednesday.

Feenstra missed the inauguration in order to attend senior night for Dordt University women's basketball team, his spokesman Aaron Britt said in an email. Feenstra's daughter, Erika, is a senior for the Defenders, who were set to play Morningside College in Sioux Center Wednesday night.

Earlier this month, Erika Feenstra became Dordt's all-time leading scorer.

"While I will be working in the 4th District today and joining my family for my daughter’s Senior Night game at Dordt University, I will be following the inauguration closely. I look forward to getting back to work in Washington (Thursday) as we move forward and address the challenges facing our country," Feenstra said in a statement.