Updated: Fire at Casey's store in Hull still under investigation

Firefighters battle a fire at Casey's General Store in Hull, Iowa. 

HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. 

According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders from the Hull Fire Department and Hull Ambulance arrived at the business, they found the roof area engulfed by fire.

Employees reported that an explosion occurred inside the store shortly after they saw flames and smoke, according to the statement. All of the employees were able to safely evacuate the building without injury. 

The Rock Valley and Sioux Center fire departments also responded to the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hull Fire Chief.

