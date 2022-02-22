UPDATED: Gausman lands Lincoln superintendent job; Sioux City district prepares for search

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Paul Gausman watched Tuesday’s Lincoln Public Schools board meeting from Sioux City, his phone rang.

It was Jim Gessford, the LPS board’s attorney.

Gausman's livestream of the meeting was a bit delayed, it appeared. The LPS board was still in the process of formally naming Gausman as the district’s next superintendent when Gessford relayed the news.

“To me at this time, at this season of the work that I’m doing, this is truly a dream job,” Gausman told the Journal Star. “This is something where I realized the board, the community, has made an investment in bringing me forward as the next superintendent and I intend to return that investment to them by working collaboratively, collectively with the staff and the community to bring about even better things for students as time goes forward.”

The Lincoln Board of Education selected Gausman, the superintendent for the Sioux City Community Schools for the last 14 years, as the Nebraska district's next leader on Tuesday night, voting after members individually addressed their evaluation of the finalists.

The board is expected to approve a contract with Gausman at its meeting in March.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the Sioux City school board said it would "announce more information about the district’s superintendent search as it gets underway."

“We are grateful for Gausman’s 14 years of service to the Sioux City Community School District. During his tenure, the District has celebrated many academic achievements,” Sioux City school board president Dan Greenwell said in the statement.

“As the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, Gausman has an opportunity to return to the place where his career first began. On behalf of the board, I congratulate Dr. Gausman on this new career endeavor.”

The Fremont native beat out three others -- Palm Beach County (Florida) deputy superintendent Peter Licata, Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson and Nebraska Wesleyan University professor Antwan Wilson -- for the position that opened when Steve Joel announced his retirement plans last fall.

While Lincoln board members said the decision was a difficult one, they coalesced around Gausman, each sharing their thoughts on the candidates prior to Tuesday's vote.

“The board did not take this search lightly,” said board president Connie Duncan. “That has been so difficult for us, it’s been difficult for me,” Barb Baier added. “I’ve gone back and forth because each is such a good candidate.” Kathy Danek said hiring and evaluating a superintendent is the most important job of a school board and praised all four candidates. But Danek said Gausman rose to the top for her as someone who can work well with the Lincoln community and build relationships. “He understands the systems to move a district forward, and that is collaboration,” Danek said. Many of the board members also liked that Gausman had presented them with a 90-day transition plan if chosen, which Gausman said boils down to building relationships at all levels of the community. “There’s a lot for me to learn about all of the great things that are going on in the Lincoln Public Schools and in the Lincoln community,” he said. Annie Mumgaard was the lone board member to support another candidate (Licata), but said she could back Gausman because of his proven track record. And it's a track record that started in Lincoln. Gausman, 55, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned his bachelor's in music education and played drums in the Cornhusker Marching Band.

And he has a history at LPS, too. He started his career as a student-teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and taught at Lincoln Northeast, where he also served as the associate band director.

Music has remained a theme of Gausman's career since then.

He was the director of bands at Millard West and later the coordinator of performing arts at Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota.

Gausman was also a percussion instructor in UNL's marching band for a time and even served as a stage manager at the university's Kimball Recital Hall. He was also the director of student activities for UNL's Great Plains Music Camp for six years.

And since 1989, he has been a musician and clinician with the Yamaha Corp., presenting over 75 workshops for schools in music education and leadership.

Gausman earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

While he has stayed in the Midwest his entire career, Gausman's leadership footprint is evident nationally. Last December, he was elected president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America, a group of more than 150 public schools superintendents in the U.S. and Canada who lead mid-size urban districts.

And since 2007, Gausman has worked for the national superintendent consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson, the same firm for which Joel is a national recruiter.

When Gausman assumes his position, he'll be leading a school district notably larger than Sioux City, which has just under 15,000 students. Many of those students come from low-income and diverse backgrounds: 69% of students qualify for the federal free- and reduced-lunch program and nearly 20% are English language learners.

Lincoln Public Schools includes nearly 42,000 students with plans to open two new high schools and a new elementary school over the next two years.

Among the accomplishments Gausman touted during his tenure in Sioux City include growing the four-year graduation rate to 90%, expanding magnet initiatives and developing groundbreaking anti-bullying policies. In 2014, he was named Iowa's superintendent of the year.

Under his leadership, the Sioux City district constructed nine new elementary schools, added science centers at each of its three high schools and implemented a career pathways program for middle and high school students, centered on over 35 career fields.

“While I am excited about the opportunity to work with Lincoln Public Schools, the last 14 years in Sioux City have been some of the most rewarding years of my professional career. I am very proud of the team in our district and the work that everyone does each day for our students,” Gausman said in the Sioux City district's statement. “As we finish out this school year, I am committed to doing everything I can to push forward on the district’s current goals and initiatives and the transition to a new superintendent of schools.”

Before he moved to Sioux City, Gausman was the superintendent of West Central School District -- a district of around 1,200 students in Hartford, South Dakota -- from 2005-2008.

He was a finalist for the superintendent position at Omaha Public Schools in 2017 but withdrew from consideration -- along with the only other finalist -- after a falling-out with the board.

Journal reporter Caitlin Yamada contributed to this story.