UPDATED: Gill warns his budget could be strained in correcting absentee ballot request errors

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said in a press conference Wednesday that absentee ballot requests returned to his office will be voided, and letters will be sent to registered voters soon telling them they will need to fill out a new request.
His office will be mailing out blank ballot requests, in keeping with a directive Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate issued in July.
In his first public statements on the subject of a lawsuit filed against his office last month by the Trump campaign, Gill expressed concern that his budget may be strained by having to deal with improperly filled-out absentee ballot requests.
In past elections, Gill's office has found that one in four ballot requests is improperly filled out. He estimated his office may see 20,000 to 22,000 absentee ballot requests returned this election.
With all the labor required to contact voters whose absentee ballot requests are filled out incorrectly, Gill estimated these errors could cost his office more than $30,000, more than half of all the money he had budgeted for election staffing. (His budget was submitted in December, and Gill noted he couldn't have foreseen the current situation).
"It puts a tremendous amount of stress on our staff," he said.
Gill acknowledged how politicized absentee voting has become this election cycle. In 29 of the last 33 elections (including numerous off-year elections), more Republicans requested absentee ballots than Democrats in Woodbury County. Things are different this year.
"You have all these folks over here who believe COVID is a hoax, and they think it's nonsense that people should consider voting absentee. But on the other side we have all these folks that are very concerned about going to the polling place, and want to be able to cast their ballot by mail," he said.
His statements came a day after the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted not to appeal an injunction last week against Gill and not to pay the attorney who represented Gill's office.
The party-line vote on the two-part motion was 4-1, with supervisor Marty J. Pottebaum, a Democrat, being the sole dissenting vote. Pottebaum said he couldn't vote not to pay attorney Jeff Wright, because of the county's obligation to pay the attorney fees of public servants acting in their official capacities.
"We have to pay him," Pottebaum said Wednesday. "It'll come up next week on the agenda, and we'll pay him."
On Friday night, District Judge Patrick H. Tott granted a temporary injunction against Gill and invalidated thousands of the county's absentee ballot requests.
The Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Iowa and several other Republican political organizations, sued Gill's office last month, arguing that Gill's decision to send absentee ballot requests with voter information pre-filled in violated Pate's directive. The Trump campaign filed identical lawsuits against two other Iowa counties.
Pate, a Republican, this summer told county auditors to send absentee ballot requests to voters blank, to ensure uniformity across Iowa's 99 counties.
Wright had argued in a hearing Friday that Pate's office did not have the authority to issue the emergency election directive such as he did, and that Pate did not follow the proper procedures when he did.
Gill on Wednesday said he had been in contact with Pate's office before sending out the pre-populated absentee ballot requests, and that he was aware of Pate's directive.
He said he anticipated Pate's office would "issue a technical letter of infraction" against him for not following the directive. "That's what I expected to get," Gill said. He did receive one of these letters last month.
But had he known that the Trump campaign would sue him, Gill said, he "probably wouldn't have done it" the way he did.
"I looked at that (directive), I looked at the law, and I actually believe that the secretary of state acted unlawfully when he issued that directive," Gill said, echoing his attorney's statements last week.
"Everything that I did was to make sure that the voters of Woodbury County could participate in the election, safely and securely, in the manner that they chose to do so," he said.
Pottebaum said he also did not agree with Pate's directive.
"I don't think the secretary of state should be ordering our elected auditor how to do his job," Pottebaum said. "I don't believe the secretary of state is (Gill's) boss. I'm a big proponent of home rule."
Keith W. Radig, one of the four supervisors who voted not to appeal Judge Tott's decision, said Gill's office plainly violated Pate's directive.
"We see the law as pretty clear, what the directive was from the secretary of state, not to pre-populate a (ballot) request, so I don't see how we win an appeal, because it looks to me that the law was clearly violated on that," Radig said Wednesday.
Radig said the county probably will have to pay Wright, but he faulted Gill's office for not asking the supervisors sooner to pay the legal fees.
"We're going to have to get a little more information and kind of clarify the code, because we do think, in the end, we're probably going to be required to pay it, but we want to have that information before we do that," Radig said.
"The initial notice of the suit, I think, was the 14th, and there was at least one meeting within there where they could have asked for legal representation to be provided, and they didn't do it, instead they hired the attorney and then retroactively asked us to pay for it," he added. "That's kind of the reverse process. And I get that the timeline was small."
