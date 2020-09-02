UPDATED: Gill warns his budget could be strained in correcting absentee ballot request errors

Pottebaum said he also did not agree with Pate's directive.

"I don't think the secretary of state should be ordering our elected auditor how to do his job," Pottebaum said. "I don't believe the secretary of state is (Gill's) boss. I'm a big proponent of home rule."

Keith W. Radig, one of the four supervisors who voted not to appeal Judge Tott's decision, said Gill's office plainly violated Pate's directive.

"We see the law as pretty clear, what the directive was from the secretary of state, not to pre-populate a (ballot) request, so I don't see how we win an appeal, because it looks to me that the law was clearly violated on that," Radig said Wednesday.

Radig said the county probably will have to pay Wright, but he faulted Gill's office for not asking the supervisors sooner to pay the legal fees.

"We're going to have to get a little more information and kind of clarify the code, because we do think, in the end, we're probably going to be required to pay it, but we want to have that information before we do that," Radig said.

"The initial notice of the suit, I think, was the 14th, and there was at least one meeting within there where they could have asked for legal representation to be provided, and they didn't do it, instead they hired the attorney and then retroactively asked us to pay for it," he added. "That's kind of the reverse process. And I get that the timeline was small."

