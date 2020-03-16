UPDATED: Grand Falls Casino shuts down Monday; Hard Rock to close hotel, buffet

In a phone interview, Grand Falls general manager Sharon Haselhoff said that guests currently staying in the hotel will be able to stay through the end of their stay if they wish, though the casino, restaurants and all other facilities will be shut down immediately.

"We're following up with guests on the phone who may have a reservation in the next two weeks, to let them know that we are going to be closed, and obviously they're not paying for it if they haven't stayed," she said. "Anyone who may have a sports wagering ticket, that they need to turn in and get paid on, will be able to do that once we re-open."

Grand Falls employees will continue to be paid during the closure, Haselhoff said.

Several concerts and events planned at Grand Falls have also been postponed, including A Tribute to the Kings, originally scheduled for Friday, which has been rescheduled for June 20; The Guess Who, originally set to play on Saturday, will now perform Oct. 16; the Spring Craft Show, originally scheduled for April 4, will now be June 13; and Michael Carbonaro Live, originally set for April 11, now rescheduled for Dec. 8.

At the Hard Rock's Anthem venue, the following performances have been postponed: Shannon Curfman, originally set to play March 27; Head East, originally scheduled for March 28; David Allan Coe, originally set for April 3; and Boy Band Night, which was planned for April 10. None of these shows had a reschedule date listed.

