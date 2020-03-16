UPDATED: Grand Falls casino shuts down through March 31; Hard Rock closes hotel, buffet

"While there have not been any cases of coronavirus reported in association with our resorts we are electing to close in an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of all of our guests and employees," Grand Falls' parent company, Elite Casino Resorts, said in a news release.

Elite estimated the casinos could reopen on March 31.

Grand Falls general manager Sharon Haselhoff said that current hotel guests have the open to complete their stay, though the casino, restaurants and all other facilities shut down Monday.

"We're following up with guests on the phone who may have a reservation in the next two weeks, to let them know that we are going to be closed, and obviously they're not paying for it if they haven't stayed," Haselhoff said.

The closure also applies to Grand Falls' new sportsbook.

"Anyone who may have a sports wagering ticket, that they need to turn in and get paid on, will be able to do that once we re-open."

Grand Falls employees will continue to be paid during the shut down, Haselhoff said.