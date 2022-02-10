UPDATED: Handcuffed suspect riding in back of police car pulls out gun; detained after standoff, release of irritant gas

SIOUX CITY -- While handcuffed in the back seat of a police car Thursday, an armed robbery suspect grabbed a gun and threatened to harm himself and the officer who was driving.

The unidentified officer, who was transporting Emanuel Pleitez of Sioux City to the police station to be interviewed, immediately pulled over near the intersection of 12th Street and Grandview Boulevard, exited the vehicle and took cover.

After the officer called for backup, more law enforcement officers arrived and surrounded the car. Negotiators then spent nearly an hour trying to convince Pleitez to drop the weapon. Sgt. Jeremy McClure, a department spokesman, said police even reached out to family members of Pleitez for help.

But the 36-year-old grew more agitated, police said. He eventually fired several shots, broke a window and attempted to climb out of the vehicle. Police responded by unleashing a gas irritant, similar to a pepper spray. Pleitez was detained shortly afterward and taken to a local hospital for observation.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said some officers received minor injuries, including exposure to the gas.

“This was a successful resolution…And that’s not any small effort," Mueller told reporters at an afternoon press conference.

McClure said police are waiting to review camera footage to determine where Pleitez had concealed the gun and how he got a hold of it while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

"In 22 years, that’s the first time we’ve had someone secured in the back of a vehicle produce a gun," McClure told the Journal.

At the press conference, Mueller was asked whether a more thorough search method could have detected the gun and prevented the ensuing standoff.

"Our search protocols have always been very thorough," the police chief responded.

Pletez, a suspect in an armed robbery more than a week ago, is now facing additional criminal charges. Mueller said a number of options are on the table.

The standoff, which began just after noon Thursday, took place right next to the Bishop Heelan High School campus as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the Catholic school.

After hearing the report of a gunman in the vicinity, Heelan officials immediately locked down the school. Feenstra initially remained inside with the students and staff, but eventually was able to leave the building, district spokeswoman Janet Flanagan said.

Some students ate lunch in the school's Fieldhouse away from the windows, Flanagan said.

"What was amazing is that everything was very orderly inside the high school," she said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal.

