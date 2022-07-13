UPDATED: House explosion, fire levels house in Le Mars and sends three to the hospital

LE MARS, IOWA — An early morning explosion in a residential neighborhood in Le Mars injured three people and completely destroyed two homes.

The blast occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Third Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said three individuals were inside or around the home at 327 Third St. SW at the time of explosion and suffered injuries. Two of the victims were taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare by ambulance, while the other was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and, then, transferred to a Lincoln, Nebraska, burn center.

Schipper said it was "very fortunate" that no one died in the explosion, which he believes was caused by a gas leak inside the structure, which is a rental home owned by Bill Anthony.

The assistant fire chief reported the explosion. He was on his way to Fire Station 1, when he saw the explosion and debris being flung into the street, according to Schipper. He said the houses at 327 and 321 Third St. SW were completely destroyed and a third house at 315 Third St. SW was also damaged, but didn't catch fire. The Third house is also a rental property owned by Anthony.

Schipper noted that several houses and structures in the area, including a fire station, had windows and doors damaged and things blown off the walls.

Multiple crews, including the Le Mars Fire Department and the Orange City Fire Department, worked to extinguish the fire with gallons of water and two ariel structures.

The explosion occurred exactly a week after a house exploded in rural Battle Creek. The three occupants of that home suffered "substantial" injuries, according to Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman.