UPDATED: House explosion, fire levels house in Le Mars and sends three to the hospital

Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Multiple crews worked to extinguish the fire at the house explosion in Le Mars including the Le Mars Fire Department and the Orange City Fire Department.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LE MARS, IOWA — An early morning explosion in a residential neighborhood in Le Mars injured three people and completely destroyed two homes.
The blast occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Third Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper said three individuals were inside or around the home at 327 Third St. SW at the time of explosion and suffered injuries. Two of the victims were taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare by ambulance, while the other was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and, then, transferred to a Lincoln, Nebraska, burn center.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
David Schipper, right, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief, gestures as firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a house explosion and fire was reported at the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest in Le Mars. The house was completely destroyed and an adjacent house saw significant damage as well.
Schipper said it was "very fortunate" that no one died in the explosion, which he believes was caused by a gas leak inside the structure, which is a rental home owned by Bill Anthony.
The assistant fire chief reported the explosion. He was on his way to Fire Station 1, when he saw the explosion and debris being flung into the street, according to Schipper. He said the houses at 327 and 321 Third St. SW were completely destroyed and a third house at 315 Third St. SW was also damaged, but didn't catch fire. The Third house is also a rental property owned by Anthony.
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.