UPDATED: Landline 911 system fully restored in Woodbury County
UPDATED: Landline 911 system fully restored in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- All landline 911 services have been restored in Woodbury County, according to a Thursday afternoon post on the Woodbury County Emergency Management Facebook page.

The restoration ends an outage that the agency first reported Wednesday evening. Cell phone 911 service was not affected.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX CITY -- Landline 911 calls are working, but callers will have a noticeable delay, according to a post Thursday morning on the Woodbury County Emergency Management Facebook page.

The agency recommends that callers use the non-emergency line 712-279-6960 or a cell phone in case of an emergency.

PREVIOUS STORY:

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Emergency Management reported on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that the county is experiencing a wireline 911 outage.

Residents can still use cell phones to call 911, according to the Facebook post. Century Link is investigating the landline outage.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

911 phone
