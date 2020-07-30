UPDATED: Landline 911 system restored in Woodbury County, but with delays

SIOUX CITY -- Landline 911 calls are working, but callers will have a noticeable delay, according to a post Thursday morning on the Woodbury County Emergency Management Facebook page.
The agency recommends that callers use the non-emergency line 712-279-6960 or a cell phone in case of an emergency.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Emergency Management reported on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that the county is experiencing a wireline 911 outage.
Residents can still use cell phones to call 911, according to the Facebook post. Century Link is investigating the landline outage.
