breaking alert top story

UPDATED: Lockout lifted at Sioux City schools after social media threat

West High School exterior

West High School is shown.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- West High School and two other Sioux City schools have resumed normal operations after police investigated a potential threat.

Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release that a West High student notified school administrators and police this morning of a "veiled threat" posted on social media. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Police have made contact with the student who made the initial post, he said.

Sioux City Community School district director of communications Leslie Heying said West High was placed on lockout, in which no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, at approximately 8:13 a.m. while police investigated the threat. West Middle School and Loess Hills Elementary School were added at 8:24 a.m.

The lockout at all three schools was lifted at 9:07 a.m. Heying said the lockout caused no disruptions to the school schedules, and classes continued during the situation.

McClure said police continue to investigate the threat.

