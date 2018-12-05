UPDATE: 3:40 P.M.
The lockout at the schools was ended at 3:25, and students at both schools will be released as normal, the district announced on its Twitter account and Facebook page.
South Sioux City police Lt. Chris Chernock said a male high school student was found in Sioux City was being questioned.
Sioux City Lt. Chris Groves said the suspect was contacted by Sioux City police at about 1:30 p.m. and was cooperative at that time. He was questioned at the Sioux City Police Department and is not in custody at this time.
Chernock said a high school student received a message on Snapchat at about 12:45 p.m. that said "Everything's ready for tomorrow." The student reported the message to school administrators, who notified police. The district's Threat Assessment Team evaluated the situation and called for the lock out.
South Sioux City school superintendent Todd Strom said the team's actions went according to plan and he commended the student for reporting the message to school administrators.
"In this case a threat was brought forward by a student. We respect that and hope it continues," Strom said.
UPDATE: 2:22 P.M.
This from the South Sioux City Police Department's Facebook page:
"Suspect is being questioned. We are still investigating the situation to make sure no other people are involved."
Police advice parents not to arrive at either school to pick up their children. Parents will be denied entry to the buildings.
Elementary schools are not under lock out, the school district has said on its Facebook page.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City's high school and middle school are currently on a precautionary lock out because of a potential threat made to the schools on social media.
The school released the following statement earlier this afternoon on its official Twitter account @SCCcardinalNews.
"School safety is our No. 1 priority. We were informed of a potential social media threat. Currently everyone is safe. The SSC High School and Middle School are in a lock out as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement is currently investigating the matter. Updates will follow."
