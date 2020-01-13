UPDATED: MercyOne nurses approve strike authorization; Sioux City hospital contracts with staffing agency

SIOUX CITY -- Unionized nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center stood Monday at the brink of a walkout over a protracted labor dispute.

At least two-thirds of nurses represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222 voted to authorize a strike in a special election that ended Monday night.

The nurses' bargaining committee will now decide when to begin a work stoppage, if at all. By law, the union must give the hospital at least 10 days notice before they could start picketing.

"In violation of the National Labor Relations Act, MercyOne has unlawfully intimidated, coerced and disciplined our hard-working nurses for sticking up for themselves and supporting their Union and each other during the course of this contract dispute," Local 222 said in a statement.

in a letter to the nurses, the hospital described the outcome as a "disappointing day for all of us at MercyOne Siouxland..."

"This is unfortunate given our hope to work together to overcome differences identified during negotiations," the letter said.

MercyOne pointed out that it has a contract with a nursing staffing agency in the event of a strike, and the agreement is for a minimum of three days.