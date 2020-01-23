UPDATED: MercyOne nurses reach tentative agreement with management

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary, compassionate care for the patients and families we are privileged to serve."

The nurses voted a week and a half ago to authorize a strike at the Sioux City hospital. It was the result of a protracted labor dispute with hospital management over things like nurse-to-patient ratios, pay, benefits and the hospital's strategy to handle nurse turnover.

Nurses at MercyOne were engaged in heated and public contract negotiations with the hospital beginning in June. A series of 18 bargaining sessions, held over a period of several months, failed to yield a new contract, and the old contract expired more than four months ago.