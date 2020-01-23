UPDATED: MercyOne nurses reach tentative agreement with management

SIOUX CITY -- Unionized nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and hospital management have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement, potentially averting a strike by the nurses.
According to a Thursday evening post on the nurses' Facebook page, the nurses' union bargaining team has a "recommended tentative agreement." Training sessions for strike captains, originally scheduled for Thursday, were cancelled.
Details of this agreement were not clear as of Thursday night. Voting on the new contract ends at 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
The nurses' union, the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222, sent out the following statement late Thursday night:
“The Union Bargaining team is pleased to announce we have a recommended tentative agreement! Thank you to our community, friends and family for your love and support. We are proud of our unity and are pleased that we were able to achieve a recommended tentative agreement.”
Separately, MercyOne managment sent a statement Thursday night:
"We are pleased that after more than seven months of working to reach a fair and equitable contract agreement, MercyOne Siouxland leaders and nursing union representatives from UCFW Local 222 have reached a tentative agreement.
You have free articles remaining.
"We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary, compassionate care for the patients and families we are privileged to serve."
The nurses voted a week and a half ago to authorize a strike at the Sioux City hospital. It was the result of a protracted labor dispute with hospital management over things like nurse-to-patient ratios, pay, benefits and the hospital's strategy to handle nurse turnover.
Nurses at MercyOne were engaged in heated and public contract negotiations with the hospital beginning in June. A series of 18 bargaining sessions, held over a period of several months, failed to yield a new contract, and the old contract expired more than four months ago.
The union publicly accused MercyOne management of violating the National Labor Relations Act and of anti-union actions and sentiments several times during the contract dispute. The hospital itself, meanwhile, described the strike vote as a "disappointing day for all of us at MercyOne Siouxland" in a letter to the nurses.