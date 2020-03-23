UPDATED: Metro Sioux City, Le Mars hospitals postpone elective surgeries due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City hospitals announced Monday they will postpone elective surgeries and procedures, beginning Tuesday, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, is doing the same until further notice, saying in statement released Monday, "We need to conserve resources including protective equipment like gowns and masks, inpatient beds and other supplies. Procedures are not cancelled altogether, our staff will be calling to reschedule patients in the near future."

Patients who had elective surgeries scheduled in the next few weeks at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, Dunes Surgical Hospital or Pierce Street Same Day Surgery can expect their procedures to be postponed, according to a joint news release from the centers.

The hospitals said the decision "was made with the safety of patients, providers, nurses and staff in mind."

"This action helps minimize risk for health care providers and their patients and helps preserve needed personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response," said Dr. Larry Volz, chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.