UPDATED: Power restored to MidAmerican customers after outage Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Power has been restored to most of the 1,400-plus MidAmerican Energy customers who were impacted by a power outage Wednesday.

As of 12:50 p.m., all but eight customers had their power turned back on, MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said. A MidAmerican outage map later indicated that power had been restored to everyone.

The outage began around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. At its peak, around 1,477 customers were impacted. Some smaller, apparently unrelated outages brought the total number of impacted customers to 1,488 in the metro.

The outage was caused by "animal contact" with a transformer at 905 Jackson St., Hoffman said. Crews made the necessary repairs in the early afternoon.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's was one of the larger customers to be impacted by the outage. The hospital had to resort to backup generators and ambulances were diverted.

Later in the day, UnityPoint reported that the power had turned back on and everything was normal.

Traffic lights in the downtown were also impacted by the outage.

----------------------------------------------------------