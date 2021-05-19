UPDATED: Power restored to MidAmerican customers after outage Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Power has been restored to most of the 1,400-plus MidAmerican Energy customers who were impacted by a power outage Wednesday.
As of 12:50 p.m., all but eight customers had their power turned back on, MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said. A MidAmerican outage map later indicated that power had been restored to everyone.
The outage began around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. At its peak, around 1,477 customers were impacted. Some smaller, apparently unrelated outages brought the total number of impacted customers to 1,488 in the metro.
The outage was caused by "animal contact" with a transformer at 905 Jackson St., Hoffman said. Crews made the necessary repairs in the early afternoon.
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's was one of the larger customers to be impacted by the outage. The hospital had to resort to backup generators and ambulances were diverted.
Later in the day, UnityPoint reported that the power had turned back on and everything was normal.
Traffic lights in the downtown were also impacted by the outage.
PREVIOUS STORY:
SIOUX CITY -- A MidAmerican Energy power outage is impacting sections of Sioux City Wednesday morning.
MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage began sometime around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday. According to a MidAmerican outage map, some 1,477 customers are impacted. Some smaller, apparently unrelated outages in the metro area bring the total without power to 1,488 as of noon.
Hoffman said "animal contact" with a transformer was the cause of the outage, and that crews have "isolated the issue."
Customers should have power restored by 2 p.m. or "hopefully sooner," Hoffman said.
Among the biggest customers impacted by the outage is UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. In a Facebook post, the hospital reported that their backup generators are running "and patient care continues," though ambulances are being diverted.
Some stoplights in the downtown were down Wednesday morning due to the outage.