SIOUX CITY -- A military aircraft that had lost part of its canopy safely made an emergency landing Wednesday at Sioux Gateway Airport.
The pilot was not injured.
The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City was notified by an Air National Guard A-10 at about 12:30 p.m. of an in-flight emergency. The pilot, a member of the Idaho Air National Guard, reported a partial loss of the aircraft's canopy, Capt. Jeremy McClure, of the 185th ARW, said in a news release.
The pilot was able to land the aircraft without incident. He was evaluated by medical personnel, McClure said.
Airport operations manager John Backer said emergency personnel, including the 185th fire department, responded to the landing.
"We did everything normally as if it was a regular in-flight emergency," Backer said.
The A-10 is assigned to the Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and had been on loan with the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing in Boise, Idaho. The aircraft was being flown from Boise to Fort Wayne with a planned stop in Sioux City for fuel, McClure said.
An Air National Guard investigation team is en route to Sioux City to investigate the incident.