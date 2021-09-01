UPDATED: Missing South Sioux City teen located

UPDATED: 5:45 P.M.
The South Sioux City Police Department has reported that the missing teen has been located and is safe.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Lani Schmidt is 15 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the South Sioux City Police Department at (402) 494-7555.
