UPDATED: Nebraska regulator revokes Big Ox permits

State and federal agencies have cited Big Ox repeatedly for venting of hydrogen sulfide gas and solid waste spills, and the NDEE, formerly known as the Department of Environmental Quality, in March called for Big Ox to show why its permits should not be revoked.

A Big Ox attorney told the NDEE the company needed the air permit in order to continue to purge and burn off any gases remaining in the plant's anaerobic digesters since it ceased operations in late April. The stormwater permit also is necessary for the company to respond to any future spills or releases and address storm water runoff from its paved parking lot.

Big Ox and the city of South Sioux City had asked for a delay in a final decision while the city sought time to arrange financing to buy the facility. The company and city reasoned that it would be easier to transfer Big Ox' permits to a new operator rather than apply for new permits if the current ones were revoked.