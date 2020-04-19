You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: No COVID-19 cases in Thurston County
UPDATED: No COVID-19 cases in Thurston County

Nebraska map April 19

Thurston County reported its first case of the novel coronavirus Sunday. 

PENDER, Neb. -- A reported first case of the novel coronavirus in Thurston County was an error on the part of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Sunday evening. 

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported in a subsequent social media post Sunday evening that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Thurston County. 

Nebraska is currently sitting at 1,474 confirmed cases of the virus, with Hall (Grand Island) and Douglas (Omaha) counties being the most impacted -- Hall County has 457 cases, while Douglas County has 280. 

