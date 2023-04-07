SIOUX CITY -- The cause of a train derailment, which snarled traffic on Sioux City's north side Thursday evening, remained under investigation Friday.

A southbound Union Pacific train derailed near the intersection of 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Tom Gill said a minor motor vehicle accident occurred amid the traffic backup.

"There was an accident that occurred in that area because all the cars were stopped there," he said Friday. "Nobody was injured. Just minor damage."

Gill confirmed that the railroad cars were empty at the time of the derailment, which he said was reported to the Woodbury County Communications Center by a passerby at 5:52 p.m. He said Union Pacific's investigators were at the site of the derailment Friday.

"It's going to take them a while to do their whole investigation," he said.

A spokesman for Union Pacific said in an email to The Journal that a dozen rail cars on the train derailed upright in Union Pacific's Sioux City yard.

"There were no injuries and no releases of the contents of the rail cars," Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communication, said. "Union Pacific crews rerailed the cars Friday morning and repair work is currently in progress. Floyd Boulevard has reopened to traffic, but 28th Street will remain closed for a few days due to repair work."

A recovery crew was observed pushing a set of wheels under a boxcar, while working to clear the derailment Friday morning.

Gill is urging motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

"It got pretty chaotic out there," he said of traffic. "It's going to be cars backed up there probably for a while."