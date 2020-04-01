UPDATED: O'Brien County has two cases of novel coronavirus

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- O'Brien County disclosed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, and the governor's office reported a second case Wednesday.
According to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health, the first individual is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60 years old. She is self-isolating at home.
Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Wednesday reported a second COVID-19 case in the county, an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. The status of this individual is not known.
On Wednesday, the number of cases in Iowa jumped to 549 cases, with 52 new cases added to the total. Two additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the state's coronavirus-related death toll to nine people.
A study has projected as many as 777 Iowans dying of the virus, with the virus peaking around April 17.
