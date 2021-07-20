UPDATED: Officials unable to locate person who allegedly fell into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities recovered a pair of shoes from the Missouri River Tuesday, but they were unable to find an individual who may have fallen or jumped into the water from the Highway 20 bridge.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a statement that at 12:04 p.m., a male wearing a white T-shirt and jeans was observed walking on the train bridge that connects Sioux City and South Sioux City. Roughly 20 minutes later, the individual was seen climbing off the bridge near the Iowa side and jumping into the river. Both Sioux City Fire Rescue and the South Sioux City Fire Department were dispatched to the river.

"It is unclear if the individual intentionally entered the water or if he was able to escape the water," the statement said.

Rescuers used boats and an unmanned aerial system, but were unable to locate the individual, according to the statement. A pair of tennis shoes were recovered from the water near the Highway 20 bridge.

The statement said the Sioux City Police Department has had no reports of any missing persons matching the description of the individual. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.

