UPDATED: One new case in O'Brien County, other individual lives in another county

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in O'Brien County Thursday.

The new case brings O'Brien County's total number of cases to four. The previous three cases have already recovered.

Earlier in the day Thursday, O'Brien County Public Health had reported two new cases in the county, but an updated press release indicates that one of the two lives in a different county in Iowa.

The new O'Brien County case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,924 confirmed cases of the virus, though this figure does not include the new cases in O'Brien County nor many of the cases in Woodbury County.

