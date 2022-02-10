UPDATED: Police detain armed man in vehicle after standoff near Heelan campus in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- After a nearly hour-long standoff, police detained a man with a gun walled inside a law enforcement vehicle parked next to the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School campus.

The standoff came as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the Sioux City Catholic school.

After negotiating with the unidentified man for over an hour, police at about 1:05 p.m. dispersed a gas irritant, similar to a pepper spray. The man, a suspect in a crime, according to police, was detained shortly afterwards.

According to Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure, officers were in the process of transporting the man to be interviewed and during that the subject, who was in custody in the back of the squad car, indicated he had a firearm. From that point, the officers backed up and began negotiating with the suspect.

"He was threatening to do harm to himself," McClure said.

Then, negotiators responded to the scene. "The negotiators spent a lot of time talking to him, trying to bring him down and get him to cooperate and drop the firearm," McClure said before adding that police even reached out to family members to get assistance.

Just after noon, multiple law enforcement officers responded to a report of an armed individual in the vicinity of the Heelan campus at 1231 Grandview Blvd. Heelan officials immediately locked down the school.

Feenstra, a first-term Republican from Hull, was scheduled to tour the school from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Feenstra left the school in a car shortly after police surrounded the suspect's car, a Heelan spokewoman said.

