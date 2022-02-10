UPDATED: Police detain armed man in vehicle after standoff near Heelan campus in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- After a nearly hour-long standoff, police detained a man with a gun walled inside a vehicle parked next to the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School campus.

The standoff came as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the Sioux City Catholic school.

After negotiating with the unidentified man for over an hour, police at about 1:05 p.m. dispersed a gas irritant, similar to a pepper spray. The man, a suspect in a crime, according to police, was detained shortly afterwards.

Just after noon, multiple law enforcement officers responded to a report of an armed individual in the vicinity of the Heelan campus at 1231 Grandview Blvd. Heelan officials immediately locked down the school.

Feenstra, a first-term Republican from Hull, was scheduled to tour the school from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Feenstra left the school in a car shortly after police surrounded the suspect's car, a Heelan spokewoman said.

