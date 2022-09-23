UPDATED: Police questioning student whose message led to lockout at Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY -- West High School and two other Sioux City schools were placed in lockout status briefly Friday after authorities were notified of a potentially threatening social media post.

West High students notified school administrators and police of the post, which showed ammunition and a message that "seemed like a veiled threat," Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

Sioux City Community School district director of communications Leslie Heying said West High was placed on lockout, in which no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, at approximately 8:13 a.m. while police investigated the threat. West Middle School and Loess Hills Elementary School were added at 8:24 a.m. The lockout at all three schools was lifted at 9:07 a.m. Heying said the lockout caused no disruptions to the school schedules, and classes continued uninterrupted.

McClure said police identified the juvenile male student who made the social media post and questioned him.

The post was not a direct threat, McClure said, and police referred the case to the Woodbury County Attorney's Office to review for possible charges.