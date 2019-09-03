SIOUX CITY -- A power outage in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood affected 123 customers Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy spokesman, said the 123 customers lost power at 3:50 p.m. In an interview at 9:30 p.m., he said power had been restored for all but 36 of those customers.
Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Road, closed temporarily due to loss of power, according to posts on the mall's Facebook page. The post announcing the mall closure went up at 5:44 p.m., and a later post at 7:14 p.m. announced that power had been restored.
"The mall will reopen in support of any tenants who would like to open tonight; however, many may wish to remain closed. Please call your desired destination before heading to the mall," the second Facebook post said.
Workers believe they have isolated the problem to a section of underground cable, Greenwood said.