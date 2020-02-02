UPDATED: Power restored to all but 12 Sioux City customers; squirrel likely to blame

SIOUX CITY -- A large swath of homes and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power Sunday morning.
All but 12 of the original 4,300 impacted power customers have had their power restored as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Those still experiencing an outage will probably have their power restored within a few hours.
MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation.
"I've heard squirrel," Hoffman said. Squirrels are commonly implicated in this type of incident due to their propensity for chewing on electrical insulation and their ability to maneuver easily into inappropriate and dangerous places.
Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.
The estimated 4,300 customers impacted at the peak of the outage were located in the areas near Hamilton Boulevard.
A press release from the Sioux City Police Department indicated that, shortly after the first transformer at W 25th and Hamilton exploded, a second transformer exploded in the area of Dearborn and Valley Drive.
Several Hamilton Boulevard traffic lights, including those at the intersections with Outer Drive, 36th Street, North Plaza and South Plaza, were switched off by the power disruption, causing them to flash. As of Sunday afternoon the traffic lights had not been restored and stop signs were placed at the intersections.
A segment of Hamilton Boulevard between West 24th Street and Dearborn Boulevard was shut down Sunday morning due to multiple downed and arcing power wires, along with blown-up transformers, according to a tweet from Sioux City Fire Rescue.
The police department reported that the southbound lanes of Hamilton had re-opened by 12:20 p.m. The northbound lanes from W 24th to W 26th streets remained closed as of 1:30 p.m.
Hoffman said the power company hoped to restore electricity service to all impacted customers before the Super Bowl begins at 5:30 p.m.
"We have three crews that are working on it now, we know it's a big game tonight," she said, though she added that it takes time to replace the burnt and fallen lines.