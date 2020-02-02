UPDATED: Power restored to all but 12 Sioux City customers; squirrel likely to blame

SIOUX CITY -- A large swath of homes and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power Sunday morning.

All but 12 of the original 4,300 impacted power customers have had their power restored as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Those still experiencing an outage will probably have their power restored within a few hours.

MidAmerican Energy spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation.

"I've heard squirrel," Hoffman said. Squirrels are commonly implicated in this type of incident due to their propensity for chewing on electrical insulation and their ability to maneuver easily into inappropriate and dangerous places.

Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.

The estimated 4,300 customers impacted at the peak of the outage were located in the areas near Hamilton Boulevard.