UPDATED: Power restored to MidAmerican customers after outage Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- More than 1,400 MidAmerican Energy customers in Sioux City lost power during a mid-morning outage Wednesday.

The outage began around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman said. At its peak, around 1,477 customers were impacted. Some smaller, apparently unrelated outages brought the total number of impacted customers to 1,488 in the metro, according to a MidAmerican outage map.

By 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, all but eight customers had their power turned back on, Hoffman said. Power was restored to the remaining customers shortly thereafter.

The outage was caused by "animal contact" with a transformer at 905 Jackson St., Hoffman said. Crews completed the necessary repairs in the early afternoon.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's was one of the larger Sioux City customers to lose power. The hospital had to resort to backup generators and ambulances were diverted.

In the early afternoon, UnityPoint reported that the power had turned back on and everything was normal.

Traffic lights in the downtown were also impacted by the outage.