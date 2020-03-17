UPDATED: Reynolds orders Iowa restaurants, bars to suspend on-site sales over COVID-19, forcing some local layoffs

"The temporary closure of our casino is the best thing to do for our team members and guests," Hard Rock general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement. "Fortunately, we have not yet had any COVID-19 cases at the facility, though we feel it is important to take preventive steps to limit the risks of community spread."

The Hard Rock had announced Monday the casino would remain open, with more social distancing measures, but the hotel would temporarily close Tuesday.

WinnaVegas Casino, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on reservation land near Sloan, Iowa, shut down Tuesday for a minimum of two weeks.

"We’ve been planning ahead in the event this happened,” WinnaVegas general manager Mayan Beltran said in a statement. "Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our staff, casino patrons, and hotel guests. Since the outbreak occurred, we’ve been diligent about cleaning and sterilizing the property above and beyond our normal cleaning protocol."

Grand Falls Casino Golf Resort announced the closure of the rural Lyon County venue on Monday, with the shutdown expected to last until at least March 31.