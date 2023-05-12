SIOUX CITY — North central Woodbury and central Plymouth Counties are under a thunderstorm warning through 9:15 p.m., Friday May 12.

The warning comes after a portion of Siouxland, including the Hinton, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City and Hinton, Iowa areas, were under tornado warnings which first came in at 7:56 p.m.

At 8:16 p.m., the National Weather Service- Sioux Falls office extended a tornado warning for Sioux City and Hinton through 8:45 p.m.

After the warning was extended to 8:45 p.m., the NWS office put out a severe thunderstorm warning including Hawarden, Iowa; Akron and Alcester, South Dakota.

Previously, at 7:28 p.m., the NWS branch put out a severe thunderstorm warning which included Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

Then, at 7:47 p.m., the warning for the three cities was extended up to 8:30 p.m. Also in the "warning range" were Akron, Iowa; Westfield, Iowa; Elk Point, South Dakota; Jefferson, South Dakota; and Jackson, Nebraska. A severe thunderstorm warning for Sergeant Bluff, Moville and Sloan, Iowa came in at 7:50 p.m. and was through 8:30 p.m.

Le Mars, Iowa; Hinton and Lawton were announced as being in a "severe thunderstorm warning" until 9:15 p.m.