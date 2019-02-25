SIOUX CITY -- Aiming to "shine a light" on its own "shameful history," the Diocese of Sioux City made public Monday the names of 28 priests credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 100 children while serving the Northwest Iowa diocese.
Unlike some other Catholic dioceses, Sioux City has never before released such a list of priests, despite repeated calls from victims and advocacy groups to do so.
"For some, today's release will be an important milestone in our healing," Bishop R. Walker Nickless said at a news conference at the diocese's offices in Sioux City. "For others, it will reopen deep wounds, reviving their disturbing memories or those of their loved ones. However, I believe the Lord compels us to shine a light on this subject so we can together heal and send a clear message to victims: We believe you, we care about you."
For months, a Diocesan Review Board and the diocese's law firm reviewed priest files dating to the diocese's founding in 1902. The first accusation deemed credible occurred in 1948, and the most recent in 1995, said Mark Prosser, a Review Board member who is also police chief in Storm Lake.
While additional claims have been made since then, none have met the Review Board's definition of an accusation "within the realm of possibility." Prosser said the board considered factors such as physical evidence, witness testimony, accuracy of details, and corroborating evidence from files or other witnesses.
Nickless noted none of the credibly accused priests currently serve in the ministry or are active with youth. All but six are deceased, and the survivors have been stripped of their ability to give communion, celebrate Mass or represent themselves as priests, the bishop said.
Diocese officials determined an accusation against a 29th priest also was credible, but his name is being withheld pending his appeal to the Vatican, Nickless said.
Those credibly accused represent 5 percent of the estimated 515 priests who have served the diocese since its establishment.
The diocese did not disclose details of the abuse cases, other than the year or decade when the abuse occurred and the parishes or schools where the priests worked. Fifteen priests had a single accuser, while multiple allegations were made against the others. Thirteen priests abused boys, 12 abused girls and three abused boys and girls.
The list includes previous known abusers George McFadden and Jeremy Coyle. Thirty-nine victims came forward with allegations of abuse against McFadden, who served more than a dozen parishes in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. The diocese settled a series of civil lawsuits involving McFadden for a total of $2.7 million in the early 2000s.
Overall, the diocese said Monday it has paid settlements totaling $4.5 million to 58 victims since 2002, the year the U.S. Conference of Bishops created a charter requiring U.S. dioceses to protect children from abuse.
Coyle confessed in 1985 to abusing 50 boys at several Northwest Iowa parishes over a 20-year period. An investigation by The Associated Press last fall uncovered the diocese's 32-year cover-up of the case, which reemerged after the diocese helped Coyle move into a retirement home in Fort Dodge without first informing administrators at the St. Edmond's Catholic school across the street. Coyle has since been moved to a residence in Missouri, the diocese disclosed in the list released Monday.
The diocese said Monday it was aware of 13 of Coyle's victims, meaning more could come forward at a later date.
Monday's list also revealed allegations against some two dozen priests that had not previously been made public. The revelations include the late Joseph Edward Tolan, who was accused of abusing a girl in the early 1980s.
Tolan, who served as a priest in Sioux City, Sac City, Humboldt, Lake City and Wall Lake for 48 years, was diosesan director of the Catholic Youth Organization from 1948 to 1972 and a former national director of the CYO board, according to a story in the Carroll Times when he died in 1989. A delegate to the White House Conference on Children and Youth in 1960, he also was known as the father of Little League baseball in Iowa.
Tolan held annual "JET 100" charitable fund-raising parties, which grew from a church supper in Sac City to large productions for more than 250 of the state's top business, political and sports leaders, according to the Times story.
Monday's list does not include former Sioux City Bishop Lawrence Soens, who was accused of abusing boys while he was a priest and principal in eastern Iowa. Soens, who served as Sioux City bishop from 1981 to his retirement in 1998, is not included on the list because the allegations occurred while he worked for the Davenport diocese, Sioux City diocese officials said.
The Sioux City diocese publicly promised in November that it would finalize its list of credibly accused priests and make it public. The vow came in response to a Pennsylvania grand jury estimate that hundreds of priests in that state molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s and that senior church officials covered up the abuse.
"Victims of abuse across the country have courageously come forward, bringing accountability to priests and church officials who betrayed their positions as trusted leaders," Nickless said. "Today, our diocese will reckon with part of its own shameful history by releasing the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors."
