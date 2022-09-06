 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED: Sioux City elementary schools were in lockdown due to airsoft shooting

SIOUX CITY — All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun.

The individuals involved in the shooting incident are in police custody, according to a Sioux City schools message to families received at 3:17 p.m.

Shortly before dismissal at North Middle School a class of sixth grade physical education students were walking back from the track when a car dove by, shooting what is believed to be an airsoft gun at the students, according to a Sioux City schools message to families at 2:57 p.m.

"A couple of students were hit but fortunately do not have any physical injuries as a result of the incident," according to communications director Leslie Heying.

Community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the incident occurred as the students were approaching Buckwalter Drive, which runs in between the two schools. He said the students reported very minor injuries.

The elementary schools were in lockout due to the incident, according to the message.

Heying and McClure stated the district was working with the Sioux City Police Department to investigate the incident.

