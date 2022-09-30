UPDATED: Sioux City Police, Fire successfully pull person off the roof of downtown apartment complex

SIOUX CITY — For more than an hour on Friday morning, local emergency officials negotiated with a woman on the roof of a downtown apartment building before getting her down.

Before 11 a.m., Sioux City police responded to a call about someone on top of the Pierce Regency Apartments, 1023 Pierce St. By 11:03 a.m., officials were talking with the woman who could be seen crying.

By 11:20 a.m., the Sioux City Fire Department had a ladder up but the woman then hid behind a pillar.

By 11:27 a.m., the woman shifted to the west side of the roof.

By 11:39 a.m., the woman was seen lying on the edge of the roof and could be heard crying loudly.

Around 11:56 a.m., fire officials made it on top of the building and were then able to start the process of getting her off the roof.

At least four police cars, two fire trucks and an ambulance were present at the scene and traffic was rerouted in the area.

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it comes in.