UPDATED: Sioux City police investigating reported shots fired incident on west side

Sioux City police investigating reported shots fired incident on west side
Sioux City police investigating reported shots fired incident on west side

Reports of shooting near Goodwill of the Great Plains in Sioux City

Just before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, multiple Sioux City Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Burton Street and W. Fourth Street.

According to a witness, the driver of a car involved in the incident saw an officer in the parking lot of the Goodwill of the Great Plains and pulled in.

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police continue to investigate a reported shots fired incident Tuesday on the city's west side.

Shots fired

Sioux City police inspect a pickup truck after receiving a report of a shooting Tuesday on Sioux City's west side.

Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers have not found any shell casings or any evidence that a shot was fired in the area of West Fourteenth and Burton streets before noon. 

"We do have officers in that area looking. We didn't get any calls of shots being fired in that area," he said.

According to Gill, a man from Primghar was at a house somewhere in that area hanging out with friends, when an altercation ensued. Several people chased the man out of the house. Gill said one of those subjects stuck the front windshield of the man's red pickup truck with a large pipe. 

"He was able to get away in his vehicle. In the process of fleeing in his vehicle, he saw one of the subjects pull out what he thought was a handgun; and he thought there might have been a shot fired," Gill said. 

The man drove to Goodwill's parking lot in the 3100 block of W. Fourth St. When officers arrived there, Gill said they found the man, who was quite shaken up, in the truck with a shattered front windshield. 

"I don't know if he let officers know who the subject was that hit his windshield. I'm assuming he knows who it was," Gill said. "He's afraid of retaliation. These people, he kept saying, aren't good people." 

