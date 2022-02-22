UPDATED: Sioux City School District prepares for superintendent search as Gausman lands Lincoln job

“The board did not take this search lightly,” said board president Connie Duncan.

“That has been so difficult for us, it’s been difficult for me,” Barb Baier added. “I’ve gone back and forth because each is such a good candidate.”

Kathy Danek said hiring and evaluating a superintendent is the most important job of a school board and praised all four candidates.

But Danek said Gausman rose to the top for her as someone who can work well with the Lincoln community and build relationships.

“He understands the systems to move a district forward, and that is collaboration,” Danek said.

Many of the board members also liked that Gausman had presented them with a 90-day transition plan if chosen, which Gausman said boils down to building relationships at all levels of the community.

“There’s a lot for me to learn about all of the great things that are going on in the Lincoln Public Schools and in the Lincoln community,” he said.

Annie Mumgaard was the lone board member to support another candidate (Licata), but said she could back Gausman because of his proven track record.

And it's a track record that started in Lincoln.

Gausman, 55, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned his bachelor's in music education and played drums in the Cornhusker Marching Band.