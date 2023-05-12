SIOUX CITY — Over the course of Friday evening, the tri-state area saw a flurry of flood, thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Through 9:15 p.m., north central Woodbury and central Plymouth Counties were under a thunderstorm warning. The warning came after a portion of Siouxland, including the Hinton, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City and Hinton, Iowa areas, had tornado warnings which first came in at 7:56 p.m.

At 8:16 p.m., the National Weather Service- Sioux Falls office extended a tornado warning for Sioux City and Hinton through 8:45 p.m. After the warning was extended to 8:45 p.m., the NWS office put out a severe thunderstorm warning including Hawarden, Iowa; Akron and Alcester, South Dakota.

Le Mars, Iowa; Hinton and Lawton were announced as being in a "severe thunderstorm warning" until 9:15 p.m.

Previously, at 7:28 p.m., the NWS branch put out a severe thunderstorm warning which included Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

Then, at 7:47 p.m., the warning for the three cities was stretched to 8:30 p.m. Also in the "warning range" were Akron, Iowa; Westfield, Iowa; Elk Point, South Dakota; Jefferson, South Dakota; and Jackson, Nebraska. A severe thunderstorm warning for Sergeant Bluff, Moville and Sloan, Iowa came in at 7:50 p.m. and was through 8:30 p.m.

At 7:56 p.m., the National Weather Service- Omaha office had a severe thunderstorm warning in effect (through 8:45 p.m.) for Tekamah, Neb., Mapleton, Iowa and Onawa, Iowa.

"This storm will contain golf ball sized hail," the division said on Twitter.

Lyons, Macy and Oakland, Nebraska were put under flash flood warnings through 11 p.m.