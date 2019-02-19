SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm that could dump up to 8 inches of snow on the city by Wednesday morning.
The snow emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.
Vehicles should be parked on the odd numbered side of the street beginning Tuesday. They should be moved to the even side of the street at beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner's expense.
The emergency snow route map can be found at sioux-city.org/snowmaps.
Later in the day, South Sioux City and Dakota City also declared snow emergencies.
A snow emergency goes into effect in Dakota City at 8 p.m. Tuesday, which means all parked vehicles must be moved off of snow emergency routes for plowing.
In South Sioux City, the snow emergency begins at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Starting at 7 a.m., vehicles need to be parked on the even side of the street on even days and the opposite on odd days. Emergency routes need to be completely free of parked vehicles. The emergency will be cancelled when conditions improve and the crews have had time to deal with the snow.